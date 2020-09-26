Don William Jett
Knoxville - Don William Jett passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020. Born August 10, 1936 to A. John and Rosa LaRue Jett. He attended Greenhill Elementary and Halls Elementary. Graduated from Halls High, class of 1954. He received a BS in Business Administration in 1959 from UT. MS in Library Science in 1963 from Florida State Univ. Don was employed at UTK Library from 1954-1993. Primarily served as branch librarian in the UTK Science/Engineering Library and Agri-Vet Med Library. In 1968 he served as a short-term consultant for USAID in Bangalore, India. Don was a member of the Air National Guard 1958-1966. He was called to active duty in Ramstein, Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961-1962. After retirement, he enjoyed NASCAR (esp. Daytona), travel (esp. Alaska), UT sports, coin collecting and genealogy. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Breeden Jett, sister Lorene (Wayland) Seymour, Tampa FL, children - Donna (Tom) Bartkiewicz, Warrenton VA, Mark (Donna) Jett, Powell, granddaughters, Sarah Jett of Powell and Hannah Bartkiewicz of Norfolk VA. Preceded in death by son David 'Randy' Jett, brother-in-law Gene (Judy) Breeden of Powell and sister-in-law Kathy Breeden of Halls. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. Don's favorite charities - Cerebral Palsy Center (241 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville) and University of Tennessee - Special Collections. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, between 9:00am and 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com