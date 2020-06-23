Don William Mauldin
Knoxville - Don William Mauldin, age 81, passed away peacefully on June 22 at Prosperity Pointe, Knoxville. Don was born in Walhalla, SC, the son of William Irby Mauldin and Edith Leister Mauldin. He moved with his family from Alabama to Knoxville in 1965. Don was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church Bearden and retired from Tennessee Business Enterprises where he operated snack bars and then vending services. He was a member of the East Tennessee Council for the Blind.
Don is survived by his sister, Jane Mauldin Hochholzer (Bill), DeBary, FL; son David Christopher Mauldin (Rosalind), Palm City, FL, grandsons Daniel and Joseph Mauldin; niece Jana Smith (Doug), Toledo, OH and nephew Will Hochholzer (Helene), Colchester, CT.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Mark Moreland officiating. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in Knoxville, 865-588-8578.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to his caregivers at Prosperity Pointe and Smokey Mountain Hospice for their loving and supportive care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to Smokey Mountain Hospice, 9119 Executive Park Dr. Knoxville, TN 37923 or Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.