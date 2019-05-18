Services
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redemption Harvest Church
Knoxville, TN
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Redemption Harvest Church
7824 Maynardville Hwy
Knoxville, TN
Donald Albert Summers

Knoxville, TN

Donald Albert Summers age 64, of Knoxville and formerly of Lenoir City, TN, passed into the arms of Jesus on May 12, 2019. Don was a follower of Christ from a young age. He reaffirmed that faith Dec. 27, 2018.

Don was born February 14, 1955 in Clinton, TN to Joe and Bessie Marcum Summers.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Richard and Tandy Summers, and Carl (Toby) Howard. Survived by brother, William Harrison Summers; sisters, Ruby Lorene (Ray) Humphries of GA, Imogene (Ronnie) Weaver of Knoxville, Betty (Mike) McCain of Lenoir City, TN, Beatrice (Jim) Myers of Sevierville, TN; nineteen nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews, who he loved as much as the children that he never had; special friend, Michele West and Family; and others, too many to mention.

Memorial Service: Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Redemption Harvest Church, 7824 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville; Pastor Jody Darden officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 pm, service after.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's, RHC Youth, or Shriners.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 18, 2019
