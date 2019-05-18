|
|
Donald Albert Summers
Knoxville, TN
Donald Albert Summers age 64, of Knoxville and formerly of Lenoir City, TN, passed into the arms of Jesus on May 12, 2019. Don was a follower of Christ from a young age. He reaffirmed that faith Dec. 27, 2018.
Don was born February 14, 1955 in Clinton, TN to Joe and Bessie Marcum Summers.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Richard and Tandy Summers, and Carl (Toby) Howard. Survived by brother, William Harrison Summers; sisters, Ruby Lorene (Ray) Humphries of GA, Imogene (Ronnie) Weaver of Knoxville, Betty (Mike) McCain of Lenoir City, TN, Beatrice (Jim) Myers of Sevierville, TN; nineteen nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews, who he loved as much as the children that he never had; special friend, Michele West and Family; and others, too many to mention.
Memorial Service: Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Redemption Harvest Church, 7824 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville; Pastor Jody Darden officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 pm, service after.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's, RHC Youth, or Shriners.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 18, 2019