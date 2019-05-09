Resources
Donald Berry Myers

Donald Berry Myers

Heiskell, TN

Donald Berry Myers, age 71 of Powell, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at UT Medical Center.

He was a veteran of the US Army and loved fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Della Myers; and three brothers.

He is survived by his three sons, Freddie (Janet) Myers, Johnny (Denise) Myers and Jimmy (Treena) Myers; brother, Ronald (Janie) Myers; sisters, Geraldine (Larry) Daniel and Nancy (Ronnie) Holt; and six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Friday morning at 9:15 am at the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery on Governor John Seviers Hwy for a graveside

service at 9:30. Full military honors will be provided by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.hologamy.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019
