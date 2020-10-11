1/
Donald Best
Donald Best

BEST, Don R., age 78, of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran. He is preceded in death by son Brian Keith Best, parents Raymond and Bonnie Best, father-in-law and mother-in-law Gardner and Gussie Powell, brother-in-law Dewayne Powell, and nephew Chris Powell.

Survivors- Wife of 58 years: Patsy Best, Daughter:Angela White (Kenny), Murphy, NC, Son: Scott Best (Christy), Sweetwater, Brother: Richard Best (Nancy), Sister: Susie Denton (Larry), Sweetwater, Grandchildren: Jeremy White, Kendra Baines (Doug), Tyler White (Aerian), all of Murphy, NC; Brian Best, Sweetwater, Great Grandchildren: Cole White and Indy Leigh White, Nephews: Chris & Rodney Best, Nieces: Angela Smith, Christy Smallwood, Dewayna Martin, Sister-in-law: Beverly Powell

Funeral 7:00 P.M. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Jason Blair and Rev. Jeff Finch officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Sweetwater Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
