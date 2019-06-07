|
Donald Bougrand
Oak Ridge - Donald F. Bougrand, 89 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on May 27, 2019 at his home, after battling cancer. He was born on February 10, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan, one of five children to Curtis Bougrand and Winnifred Anna Loomis Bougrand. He graduated from Cadillac High School and attended two years at Austin Peay State University. Donald served in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant with the 11th Airborne Division as a Paratrooper and Jump Master. He retired from Lockheed Martin Energy Systems where he worked at the Y-12, X-10, and K-25 plants as a Chemical Process Operator. He and his wife Pearl, owned and operated Active Laundry Service Co., Inc., for over forty years. He was a loyal member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church where he loved to sing and enjoyed activities especially the choir. He was a hobby enthusiast throughout his life, a private pilot, enjoyed water and snow skiing, sailing, building and piloting RC airplanes, scuba/skin diving, photography, motorcycles, camping, fishing, and the family dog Teeko. He was a member of the Paratroopers Association, Amateur Ham Radio Association, Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, and the Concord Yacht Club. In earlier years he was a member of the Cadillac High School Ice Hockey Team, Ice Fishing Club, Caberfae Ski Resort Ski Patrol, Knoxville Snow Ski Club, and Oak Ridge Atomic Divers Club. He was also an avid Oak Ridge High School, University of Alabama, and University of Tennessee sports fan. One of his great joys was decorating an 80-foot White Pine Christmas Tree for 40 years in their yard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Curtis Bougrand Jr., Vivian Curtis, Ralph Bougrand, and Beverly Ann Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 66 1/2 years, Pearl Gwendolyn Lister Bougrand; daughters Sharon Bougrand Hardegree and husband (Lee) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Nancy Kay Bougrand Griggs and husband (Charles) of Scottsboro, Alabama; grandchildren Wendy Hardegree Davis and husband (Andrew), and Meredith Lane Hardegree, all of Birmingham, Alabama, a Great Aunt, Louise Luci, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. with Reverend Don Morris officiating, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m., with military honors presented by the Volunteer State War Era Veterans Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard will follow the memorial service at The Oak Ridge Memorial Park. A special thanks from the family to Quality Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019