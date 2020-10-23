1/1
Donald Bowers
Donald Bowers

Maynardville - Donald Edward Bowers-age 83 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a member and deacon of Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly for 53 years. He was a Veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. Don was a very devoted family man and loved his church. Preceded in death by parents, Robert Benton Bowers, the 1st and Rosa Lee Bowers; first wife, Jeanette Bowers; daughter, Yolanda Bowers; son, Donald Bowers; two grandchildren, Braylon and Channah Bowers; sister, RoseAnn Dyer.

Survivors: wife, Shelby Jean (Ogle) Bowers; children, Donna (Bob) Hankins; Johnny (Cathi) Bowers; Bobby (Brenda) Bowers; Kasha (Dwayne) Smith and Stacy Gibson; daughter-in-law, Janice Bowers, step-children, Deborah Buford, Ruth (Lester) Pate; Denise (Larry) Jones; Shane Ogle. 29 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren. Sister, Virginia Lee (Jimmy) Lynn. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services 11 A.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020, Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly, Luttrell, Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes, Rev. Denny Smith officiating with music by Mavis Hughes and family. Interment will follow at Haun Cemetery, Luttrell with Rev. Gene Marie officiating and Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard presenting military honors. Pallbearers: Rodney Dyer, Brandon Owens, Chay Bowers, J. T. Bowers, Colby Honeycutt, Chris Bowers. Honorary pallbearers: Grandsons. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Saturday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
OCT
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly
