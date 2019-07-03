Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Sevierville, TN
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brackins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Brackins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Brackins Obituary
Donald Brackins

Sevierville - Donald Brackins, age 88 of Sevierville passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War and was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville. Donald was one of the founding directors of Citizens National Bank of Sevierville and was the owner of the Southern Roadway Corporation.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Brackins and Parlie Wilson Brackins; wife Trula Brackins; brothers, Doyle, Dee, Woody, David, and Eugene Brackins; sister, Jo Richardson. He is survived by his wife Leah Hicks Brackins; daughter, Brenda B. Skinner and husband Mike; step-son, Travis Hicks and wife Kim; grandchildren, M. Callan Skinner and wife Anne, Casey Jamalee Ward and husband Sebastian, Dillon Hicks, Alexis Hicks, Faith Hicks; great-grandchildren, Sutton Skinner, Hank Skinner; brothers, Luther Brackins and wife Faye; Ted Brackins and wife Mary Jane; sisters, Erma Smelcer and husband Hugh, Phyllis Arnold and husband Bill; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or give online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family will receive friends 4:30-6 PM Friday with a funeral service to follow at 6 PM at First Baptist Church, Sevierville with Rev. Jerry Hyder officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for entombment. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #104. Online condolences can be left at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now