Donald Brendan "Don" King
Sevierville - Donald "Don" Brendan King, formerly of Sevierville, Tennessee and New Port Richey, Florida passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Knoxville.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marcella King; and his brother, Joseph King.
Don was born in the Bronx, New York, on December 2, 1933. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he became a millwright and spent a number of years working at industrial sites in the New York area, including the construction of World Trade Center. After moving to Florida, he obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting and spent most of the remainder of his career in hospital administration.
Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a younger man, Don enjoyed diverse hobbies ranging from stock car racing to playing saxophone in a jazz band. He was a loving father who spent countless hours supporting the various activities of his three children - ranging from scouting to sports to band.
Don is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 54 years, Frances Avellino King of Knoxville; three children, Michael King (Amye) of Knoxville, Kathleen Miklusicak (Tom) of Sevierville, and Christopher King (Heather) of New York City; five grandchildren, Megan Miklusicak of Sevierville, Tennessee, Noah Miklusicak of Knoxville, Tennessee, Toby Miklusicak of Sevierville, Tennessee, John ("Jack") King of Washington, D.C., and Samuel King of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020. Because of the current pandemic, a memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you honor Don's memory by making a donation to the Pat Summitt Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
of East Tennessee.