Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
More Obituaries for Donald Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Haynes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald C. Haynes Obituary
Donald C. Haynes

Corryton, TN

Donald C. Haynes - age 85, of Corryton, went to be with his Lord, Friday, April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Jo Fern Haynes; parents, Thomas and Grace Haynes; brothers, Carl, Curtis and Thomas Haynes, II; sister, Dorothy Baldwin. Survived by son, Boyd Haynes; daughter, Connie Adams; grandchildren; Heather Kerley, Ariel Adams, Megan Davis and Aaron Adams; great grandchild, Wylder Kerley. Donald was a member of Circle Assemble of God of Knoxville, where he served as Honorary Deacon, he taught and preached to all that will listen. Donald loved the Lord and the word of God and finally met his reward. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 with service to follow with Rev. John Lawson officiating at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 3:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
