|
|
Donald C. Stewart
Knoxville - Donald Charles Stewart passed peacefully from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Stewart of Youngstown, Ohio, infant son, Michael Ralph, son, Mark Allen, sisters, Margaret Bonser and Jean Gilliam, and first wife, Susan Owens Stewart.
He is survived by daughters Kim Mowery (John), Laura Ghiazza (Tom), and wife, Helen B. Stewart. Mr. Stewart is also survived by his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN, 37919. The family will receive friends at the church beginning one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to St. Mark United Methodist Church or to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN, 37743.
The family would also like to express our sincere appreciation and eternal gratitude to the staff of Little Creek Sanitarium for the compassionate, loving care and devotion given to Mr. Stewart during his illness. The kindness, assistance, and professionalism extended to Mr. Stewart and to each member of his family will be remembered forever. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019