|
|
Donald C. Whetham
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Donald C. Whetham (Don), loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73.
Don was born on August 21, 1946 in Paterson, NJ, to Donald and Dorothy Whetham. He studied engineering and graduated from Rutgers University in 1968, went on to work in research with the US Navy for five years, and later retired from AT&T in 2011 after 38 years of service. On June 26, 1970, he married Laurann Wilson. They raised their son and daughter, Dan and Jill, and opened their home to newly found family in exchange students Brett and Chiara. The family enjoyed their life in the home they built in the woods for close to 50 years.
Don was passionately committed to his family, his community of friends, and his involvement with Corryton Church. He especially enjoyed mission work with the church, such as Upward Sports, Wayfloy Mountain Village, Belize, and South Dakota. He loved home improvement projects and visiting the mountains of East Tennessee with Laurann, attending dinner club with friends, Tuesdays with his lunch buddies, card and board games with family and friends, building projects with his son, and bike rides and baseball games with his daughter. He was known for his ever-present smile, a penchant for tutoring struggling high school physics students, a desire to pitch-in and help people out, and his constant kind and compassionate spirit.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald, his mother, Dorothy, and his sister, Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Laurann, and his children, Dan, Jill, Brett, and Chiara.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Corryton Church at 7615 Foster Road, Corryton, TN 37721, visitation starting at 3pm with a service at 5pm. Don and the family request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayfloy Mountain Village c/o Corryton Church, 7615 Foster Road, Corryton TN 37721.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019