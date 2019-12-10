|
Donald Conrad Kaminski
Fairfield Glade - June 17, 1932- December 7, 2019
Donald Conrad Kaminski, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Don was born June 17, 1932, in Pennsylvania, to Conrad and Genevieve. As children raised during The Great Depression in Lakeland, Florida, Don and his sister Jeanne learned the value of hard work and perseverance from their dedicated mother.
As a young man with great love for his country and devout patriotism, Don served fearlessly in the Korean War, as a United States Marine. After an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps, Don earned degrees in Guidance and Psychology as a National Honor Society member. He then served as Vice-President of WHEELHOUSE training center for adults with disabilities, where he counseled persons with disabilities.
As a retired Veteran, Don continued a life of service and dedication to his faith, through volunteering at his local church, giving four dogs a loving home (Snickers, Bear, Sweetie, and Luna), and instilling the greatest of his values and love in his great-granddaughter.
Don will be remembered and greatly missed by his loving wife, Julie Moorefield-Kaminski of Fairfield Glades, TN, his sister Jeanne Kaminski Teal and niece Eva DeAnne Teal of Lakeland, FL, and his great-granddaughter and love of his life, Nevaeh Lynn Craighead of Crossville, TN.
Don is also survived by a son and daughter, three step-daughters, a step-son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many life-long friends, and his dinner club friends from Fairfield Glades.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Donald Kaminski, to Revolution Church of Crossville, TN (http://www.crossvillerevolution.com/giving) or by mail: 228 Interstate Drive, Suite 131, Crossville, TN 38555 and/or Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church (Building Fund) https://www.beaverridgeumc.org/.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019