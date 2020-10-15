1/1
Donald D. Lovely
1938 - 2020

Donald D. Lovely

Donald D. Lovely, age 82, a native of Lake City, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. Born May 4, 1938, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Fleda Louise Phillips Lovely, in 2017.

While the middle initial "D" was not associated with a specific name, he was affectionately known as "Duck" to his friends and family.

He served in the U.S. Navy. When he married Fleda in 1962 he became an instant father to her three young children from a previous marriage. From day one there was never a "step" disclaimer in his relationship or role as "dad" since his big heart had plenty of room for a brood of kids that quickly grew to five.

The couple left their home state in 1965 to build a life for the family in Detroit. He worked for General Motors for more than 25 years before they retired and returned to Tennessee and built their dream home in the community of Claxton on Melton Hill Lake and began a long retirement. He enjoyed boating and fishing, a good poker game with his buddies, and had the skills, talent, and patience to tackle an endless list of home renovation projects Fleda dreamed up.

He lived at Meadow View Senior Living for the past two years, and the family wishes to thank them for providing exceptional care.

He celebrated more than 20 years of sobriety and was an active participant at Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous in Oak Ridge until his health curtailed his attendance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete Lovely and Opal Lamb Hickey; three brothers, Marshall Lovely, Ronald Lovely (his twin), and Ray Lovely; and one sister, Shirley Carden.

Survivors include his two daughters, Debbie (and Frank) Cusmano, and Sheryl Davis; three sons, Mike (and Donna) Carden; Donald Alan Lovely, and Randy (and John) Lovely. He had four grandchildren, Amber (and Chris) Lampi, Lindsey (and Mike) Saloiye, Nick Cusmano, and Dana (and Doug) Tufts. He had three great-grandchildren. Survivors also include two brothers, Owen Lovely and JC (and Wanda) Lovely and four sisters, Dollie Milstead, Virley (and Cline) Hancock, Sue Barnes, and Pat Hashbarger. His extended family includes many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Beulah Gray, and her husband, Scotty, both of whom provided great care and support in the final years of his life.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. today (Friday) at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The family asks that attendees wear masks.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
