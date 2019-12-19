Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Callahan Road Baptist Church
Funeral
Following Services
Callahan Road Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Mayes Obituary
Donald D. Mayes

Knoxville - Donald D. Mayes age 80 of Knoxville passed away December 19, 2019. He was a former Mason and member of the Knoxville Lodge 718 F&AM; owner of Associated Glass Contractors for over 50 years. He was member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed playing various musical instruments and singing. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Alonzo F. and Lenna Roberts Mayes; brothers Hillard Houser and John Houser. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Bertha Mayes; children Douglas Mayes (Cindy) and Laura Mayes Fraker (Scott); grandchildren Daniel Longmire, Kayla Longmire, Shawn Mayes, D.J. Fraker, Daisy Rose Fraker; siblings Sandra Coker, Ron Mayes, Hugh Edward Mayes; many nieces and nephews and special Aunt Faye. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Callahan Road Baptist Church from 2:00-4:00 PM with the funeral to follow officiated by his brother Ron Mayes and Larry Jones. Family and friends will meet at Glenwood Cemetery at 10:45 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019, for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -