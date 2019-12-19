|
Donald D. Mayes
Knoxville - Donald D. Mayes age 80 of Knoxville passed away December 19, 2019. He was a former Mason and member of the Knoxville Lodge 718 F&AM; owner of Associated Glass Contractors for over 50 years. He was member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed playing various musical instruments and singing. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Alonzo F. and Lenna Roberts Mayes; brothers Hillard Houser and John Houser. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Bertha Mayes; children Douglas Mayes (Cindy) and Laura Mayes Fraker (Scott); grandchildren Daniel Longmire, Kayla Longmire, Shawn Mayes, D.J. Fraker, Daisy Rose Fraker; siblings Sandra Coker, Ron Mayes, Hugh Edward Mayes; many nieces and nephews and special Aunt Faye. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Callahan Road Baptist Church from 2:00-4:00 PM with the funeral to follow officiated by his brother Ron Mayes and Larry Jones. Family and friends will meet at Glenwood Cemetery at 10:45 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019, for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019