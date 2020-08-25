Donald David Amos



Knoxville - Donald David Amos, age 75 of Knoxville, formerly of Crossville, passed away August 25, 2020. He was a Navy veteran and retired from Tennessee Tri-cor. Donald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother. Survived by loving wife of many years Vicki Parham Amos; children Aimee (Robert) Wicker, Donald David (Karie) Amos Jr., Robert (Kim) Sanders, Lori (Tommy) Tatum, and Amy (Aaron) Brown; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother Larry Amos; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements.









