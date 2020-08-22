1/
Donald Dew
Donald Dew

Andersonville - On August 21, 2020 Donald Delonis Dew, age 81, of

Andersonville went to the place that Jesus had been preparing for him. Donald leaves a legacy of love and service to

his Lord, his family, and his friends.

Jesus is the center of his life and his family rejoices that he is now

in His presence. We give thanks to the

Lord for the gracious way that He brought Donald home easily and

peacefully. He waits in Heaven for his

wife of 61 years Judy Miller Dew, his sons and their wives Jeff and Ramona of

Knoxville, Joel and Kendra of Powell, Greg and Kelly of Mt. Juliet, and Kevin

of Chattanooga. He also leaves behind ten

grandchildren Hannah Phillips (Derek), Mary Elizabeth, Katlyn Smith (Max),

Kelsey Stepp (Clark), Sam, Maddie, Miller, Tate, Brooke, and Reece and three

great grandchildren Judson, Juliana, and Wyatt as well as brother James (Juanita)

and sisters-in-law Betty Disney and Lorene Dew.

The family will receive friends at the Norris First Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10-12pm with the funeral service to follow at 12pm. His graveside service will follow at the Norris Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Norris First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
