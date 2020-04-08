Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dorian Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dorian Arnold Obituary
Donald Dorian Arnold

Knoxville - Donald Dorian Arnold, 28, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

He was born November 4, 1991 in Knoxville, TN, the son of Donald and Addie Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Addie Higgs Arnold.

Dorian was a graduate of Beardon High School class of 2010.

He is survived by Father, Donald Arnold, Sister, Angel Higgs of Los Angeles, CA, Uncle, Ronald Arnold and wife Barabra and other aunt's, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -