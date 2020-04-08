|
|
Donald Dorian Arnold
Knoxville - Donald Dorian Arnold, 28, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
He was born November 4, 1991 in Knoxville, TN, the son of Donald and Addie Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Addie Higgs Arnold.
Dorian was a graduate of Beardon High School class of 2010.
He is survived by Father, Donald Arnold, Sister, Angel Higgs of Los Angeles, CA, Uncle, Ronald Arnold and wife Barabra and other aunt's, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020