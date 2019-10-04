|
Donald E. Ham
Knoxville - Donald E. Ham, age 85, was born in Pulaski County, KY on 18 September 1934. He passed away on 2 October 2019 at NHC Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, Farragut. Don graduated in 1959 from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met his future wife, Dolores Ramsey, in a class at UTK. They married on 13 December 1957 in Ringgold, Georgia. Don and Dolores lived in several states before returning to Tennessee in 2001. They were avid square dancers, having danced for more than fifty years. Their last club was the Knoxville Squares, Knoxville, where they made many friends and enjoyed this activity. They enjoyed traveling and researching family roots.
As a chemical engineer, Don worked for several companies in Kentucky, New Jersey, Georgia, California, and South Carolina. The last years of his career were spent at The Albemarle Corporation in Orangeburg, SC.
Don and Dolores have been members of West Park Baptist Church for several years and enjoyed being together in the Berean Adult Bible Fellowship class. After retiring, Don volunteered for the AMOS group at the Office on Aging for several years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Thelma Ham; brothers, Raymond Ham (infant), Douglas Ham, and Benny Ham.
Don is survived by his wife, Dolores Ramsey Ham, Knoxville; children, Michael (Joannie) Ham of Farragut; Kenneth (Joy) Ham of Richland, WA. Six grandchildren: Rachel Ham, Clemson, SC; Elizabeth Ham, Atlanta, GA; Lydia Ham, Birmingham, AL; Colby Ham, Pasco, WA; Malinda Ham, Seattle, WA; and Marshall Ham Pullman, WA.
He is also survived by brothers: David Hamm, Houston, TX; Jerry (Dorothy) Ham, Brodhead, KY; Larry Ham, Somerset, KY and sister: Carolyn (Roy) Ryman, Gloucester, VA. Sister-in-law, Myra Genova, Knoxville; Brenda Ham, Somerset, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to West Park Baptist Church, designated to Community Care Ministry or Cedarbrook Outreach (cedarbrookoutreach.org).
Services, led by Rev. Sam Polson, will be held at West Park Baptist Church on Saturday, October 5th, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Rev. James Lynch will preside over the interment to follow at the Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN.
Stevens Mortuary in charge.
Mr. Ham's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019