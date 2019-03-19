Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Donald E. Hollifield

Donald E. Hollifield

Knoxville, TN

Donald E. Hollifield, age 75, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Hazel and Myrl Hollifield; brothers Earl, Paul, Burl, and Carl Hollifield. He is survived by his only daughter, Amy Jo Hollifield of Knoxville; his companion of 28 years Norma Newcomb of Knoxville, children of his companion Jimmy Newcomb, and Angie Newcomb of Knoxville; grandchildren of his companion Ashley Clabough and Kristen Crosslin of Knoxville, several of his companions great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm. family and friends will meet at 9:15 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for a 9:30 am graveside service with full Military Honors conducted by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
