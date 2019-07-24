|
Donald Edward Baker
Knoxville - Donald Edward Baker of Knoxville, TN, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Born October 2, 1936 in Kokomo, Indiana, to parents Joseph and Gladys Baugher Baker, he was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Kokomo and Purdue University. Donald worked at the Continental Steel Corporation in Kokomo for 16 years then moved to Knoxville in 1975 to work at the Knoxville Iron Company Gerdau with 28 years of service. He worked with the Boy Scouts and obtained his private pilots license in Kokomo. He was a member of Highland Park Church in Kokomo and First Baptist Church Concord in Knoxville. He was a deacon, a member of the Celebration Choir and worked with Partners in Christ Ministry in Nicaragua through First Baptist Church Concord. He enjoyed flying, fly fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Ulsh Baker; children Tim and spouse Beverly of Louisville, KY, Jennifer and spouse James Garland Alford of Lenoir City, Andrew and spouse Corina of Itasca, IL, Daniel and spouse Amber of Greensboro, NC; brother David and wife Sharon and Carol Unger both of Kokomo, IN; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church Concord (Chapel), 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. followed by the service at 6:00 p.m., with Reverend Steve Peek officiating. Additionally, a memorial service will be held in Kokomo, IN on Saturday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m., at Highland Park Church, 516 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN. A private interment will be scheduled at a later date.
We would like to thank Covenant Hospice and special caregivers Thomas and Kim.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Partners in Christ, 5130 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772 or Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 24 to July 25, 2019