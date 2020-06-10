Donald Edward Buhl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Edward Buhl

Jacksboro - Donald Edward Buhl, age 62 of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Donald is preceded in death by son, Joseph Buhl; mother and step-father, Dorothy and Clyde Harbin; father, Clyde Buhl; and brother, Wilburn Buhl. He is survived by daughters, Elaine Leonard and Heather Monroe; son Donald Buhl, Jr.; sisters, Wanda Evans and Louise (Rick) Burdette; brothers Wilford (Betty), Sam (Judy), Marvin (Libby), Frank and Johnny Buhl; several grand-children and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and long time friend, Billy Ray Burchfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310 Knoxville, TN 37927-3310. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Friday June 12, 2020 for a 9:30 graveside service with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
09:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved