Donald Edward Buhl
Jacksboro - Donald Edward Buhl, age 62 of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Donald is preceded in death by son, Joseph Buhl; mother and step-father, Dorothy and Clyde Harbin; father, Clyde Buhl; and brother, Wilburn Buhl. He is survived by daughters, Elaine Leonard and Heather Monroe; son Donald Buhl, Jr.; sisters, Wanda Evans and Louise (Rick) Burdette; brothers Wilford (Betty), Sam (Judy), Marvin (Libby), Frank and Johnny Buhl; several grand-children and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and long time friend, Billy Ray Burchfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310 Knoxville, TN 37927-3310. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Friday June 12, 2020 for a 9:30 graveside service with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.