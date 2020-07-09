Donald Edwin Bachman
Knoxville - Donald Edwin Bachman, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday morning July 2, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1932 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1998.
Mr. Bachman graduated from Saint Louis University with a B.S. in Psychology and afterwards served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was Director of Personnel at U.S. Metals in the 1950-60s, and retired from a 30-year career in the insurance industry in the 1990s. In recent years, he was a dedicated volunteer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Always considered by family and friends to be a true Renaissance man, he was a poet, painter, and philosopher. In the 1970s, he earned his private pilot's license and for many years enjoyed flying with his wife, Alberta, in their Cherokee 180 plane. He was also a long-dedicated student of the martial arts, with expertise in Tai Kwan Do, Isshinryu, Aikido, Tai chi chuan, and Qigong. He was a capacious reader, whose interests ranged from Eastern mysticism, to the poetry of Wislawa Szymborska and Czeslaw Milosz, to modern spy-thrillers. And as a lifelong nature-lover, he could always discern the sublime in the trees, rocks, birds, and flowers right outside his door.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Alberta Theresa Bachman, and parents, Stephen Bernard and Wanda (Kwiatkowski) Bachman.
He is survived by his four children, Christopher (Pearl River, NY), Daniel (Wall, NJ), Maria (Murfreesboro, TN), Thea (Scotch Plains, NJ); seven grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Pluskota (Waretown, NJ); and many beloved extended family, including his spirited boxer, "Kaidie."
A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Donald Bachman's name be made to the University of Tennessee School of Music Enrichment Fund, http://www.music.utk.edu/
