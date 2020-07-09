1/1
Donald Edwin Bachman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Edwin Bachman

Knoxville - Donald Edwin Bachman, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday morning July 2, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1932 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1998.

Mr. Bachman graduated from Saint Louis University with a B.S. in Psychology and afterwards served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was Director of Personnel at U.S. Metals in the 1950-60s, and retired from a 30-year career in the insurance industry in the 1990s. In recent years, he was a dedicated volunteer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Always considered by family and friends to be a true Renaissance man, he was a poet, painter, and philosopher. In the 1970s, he earned his private pilot's license and for many years enjoyed flying with his wife, Alberta, in their Cherokee 180 plane. He was also a long-dedicated student of the martial arts, with expertise in Tai Kwan Do, Isshinryu, Aikido, Tai chi chuan, and Qigong. He was a capacious reader, whose interests ranged from Eastern mysticism, to the poetry of Wislawa Szymborska and Czeslaw Milosz, to modern spy-thrillers. And as a lifelong nature-lover, he could always discern the sublime in the trees, rocks, birds, and flowers right outside his door.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Alberta Theresa Bachman, and parents, Stephen Bernard and Wanda (Kwiatkowski) Bachman.

He is survived by his four children, Christopher (Pearl River, NY), Daniel (Wall, NJ), Maria (Murfreesboro, TN), Thea (Scotch Plains, NJ); seven grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Pluskota (Waretown, NJ); and many beloved extended family, including his spirited boxer, "Kaidie."

A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Donald Bachman's name be made to the University of Tennessee School of Music Enrichment Fund, http://www.music.utk.edu/

Rose Mann is honored to serve Mr. Bachman's family. Online condolences may be posted at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved