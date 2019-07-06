|
Donald F. (Bud) Stroup
Lenoir City - Donald F. (Bud) Stroup age 82 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. Bud was a Christian, member and Deacon of Silver Ridge Baptist Church. He was a member and Past Master of Cedar Bend Masonic Lodge #583 in Gadsden, Alabama. Bud was a retired bus driver for Trailways and Grayhound Bus Lines. A veteran serving in the U. S. Army at Ft. Bliss, Texas.
Bud was preceded in death his wife, Wanda Marine Stroup; parents, Willie and Eva Stroup; brother, Floyd Stroup, and infant sister. Survived by his son, Donald Paul (Donny) and wife, Lisa Sims Stroup; daughter Linda Marine Denton and husband, David Denton; grandchildren: Cody Stroup (fiancee`, Felicia Webber), Jordan Stroup (fiancee`, Kennedy James), Emily Stroup, Stefani Linhart, and Brandon Denton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Masonic Services will be conducted by the Avery Masonic Lodge #593. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Monday morning and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Stree, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019