Donald Frederick "Don" Green
Knoxville - Donald Frederick "Pap Pap" Green, age 73, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at U T Medical Center.
Don was retired from Toyota and Lexus of Knoxville. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving two tours in Vietnam. Don loved street rods, his dogs; Holly Belle, Sam and Riley. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his five grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kester and Ruby Green; brother, Doyle Green.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Green; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Andy White; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Susanne Green; grandchildren, Nick White, Abbi White, Shelby Green, Sam Green and Austin White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dallas and Sandra Green, Darrell and Jewell Green of Atlanta, Georgia; several nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Georgia and Washington state.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gene Marie officiating. Full military honors will be conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home Activity Fund, 1 Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019