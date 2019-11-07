Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frederick "Don" Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Frederick "Don" Green Obituary
Donald Frederick "Don" Green

Knoxville - Donald Frederick "Pap Pap" Green, age 73, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at U T Medical Center.

Don was retired from Toyota and Lexus of Knoxville. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving two tours in Vietnam. Don loved street rods, his dogs; Holly Belle, Sam and Riley. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his five grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kester and Ruby Green; brother, Doyle Green.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Green; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Andy White; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Susanne Green; grandchildren, Nick White, Abbi White, Shelby Green, Sam Green and Austin White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dallas and Sandra Green, Darrell and Jewell Green of Atlanta, Georgia; several nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Georgia and Washington state.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gene Marie officiating. Full military honors will be conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home Activity Fund, 1 Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Green family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -