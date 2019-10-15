|
|
Donald George Paschal
Knoxville - Donald George Paschal (Don), age 78, after a brief encounter with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, departed this earthly life to enter the joys of eternal life on October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George Thomas Paschal and Virginia Bishop Paschal and sister, Pat Paschal. In-laws Garland and Edith Weaver and David Weaver. Survived by his first- grade sweetheart, Pat Weaver Paschal. Sons: Jeff Paschal (Steve McGrath) Salem OR; Greg Paschal (fiancé, Lisa Graham) Ft. Worth TX; and Bryan Paschal, Knoxville TN. Grandson: Kevin (Tierra) Paschal Bedford TX. Sister: Christine King; Niece, Lisa King. Don was born again on May 16, 1973, and spent several years in the 1970's working in Bus Ministry and Children's Church (known as Bro. Don) at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. His love for flying resulted in his several-year span as a civilian flight instructor, instructing many members of UT ROTC. Don's 42-year career with United Airlines was spent in multiple US cities, most recently Kansas City MO and Dayton OH. Upon retirement, moving back to Knoxville and joining Sevier Heights Baptist Church, Don developed a passion for Disaster Relief, serving as a volunteer as well as a shower/laundry instructor for TN Baptist Disaster Relief. His work extended to Appalachian Missions at Elk Valley and RAM's annual event at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville. A special note of thanks to the entire medical team working on 12E, University of Tennessee Medical Center for their tender, compassionate care and the unforgettable luau (complete with Tom Cunningham -aka Elvis). Thanks, also, to Dr David Aljadir and his staff, chemo labs, chemo infusion center, reception and scheduling areas of UT Cancer Institute, as well as those in the UT infusion center and hematology labs. And how could we ever thank the large number of people who donated platelets and blood during these past 7 months. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel, 2300 W Adair Drive, Knoxville TN 37918, with a Celebration of Life to follow with Rev. Charlie McNutt and Rev. Chad Ward officiating. Interment Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11AM at Berry Lynnhurst Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Sevier Heights Disaster Relief Team. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Don Paschal Memorial c/o Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville TN 37920. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. www.lynnhurstchapel.com
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019