Donald Glenn McKenrick
Oak Ridge - Donald Glenn McKenrick collapsed and left his earthly home on June 2, 2020 while doing what he dearly loved--playing golf. Born on June 6, 1949, in Pennsylvania, Don was just 5 days from celebrating his 71st birthday.
He made Oak Ridge, TN his home in 1978, where he met and married the love of his life, Theresa Jones. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in September.
Don retired in 2013 after 35 years of service at both the X-10 and Y-12 plants, where he began his career as a boilermaker and ended as a training analyst.
He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge for over 30 years and served however he was needed. He truly loved the Lord and his church family.
Don loved the game of golf and always said it kept a man humble. He was a long-time member of Centennial Golf Course, where he spent many, many happy days with his other family, his long-time golfing buddies.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty McKenrick, parents-in-law, Don and LaRue Jones, son, John McKenrick, brother-in-law Richard Greter, and sister-in-law Donna Trank.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa, son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Elizabeth, daughter Donna Lavezzare, son Donnie McKenrick, grandson John Cress, granddaughter Mikayla McCombs, brothers Ron and Mike McKenrick, sister and brother in-laws, Linda Greter, Michael Trank, Gary and Claudette Jones, Larry and Gayle Jones, nieces and nephews Lisa and Tim Greter-Garner, Kellie and Steve Cochran, Geri and Terry Hopper, Allison and Daniel Morgan, Julie and Kevin Bradford, many great-nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends.
Although our hearts are broken, we know he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, what more could we want for him??
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Don's family has decided to have his celebration of life at a later date that will allow his family and many friends the opportunity to attend. An announcement will be made closer to that date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 1st Cumberland Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Oak Ridge - Donald Glenn McKenrick collapsed and left his earthly home on June 2, 2020 while doing what he dearly loved--playing golf. Born on June 6, 1949, in Pennsylvania, Don was just 5 days from celebrating his 71st birthday.
He made Oak Ridge, TN his home in 1978, where he met and married the love of his life, Theresa Jones. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in September.
Don retired in 2013 after 35 years of service at both the X-10 and Y-12 plants, where he began his career as a boilermaker and ended as a training analyst.
He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge for over 30 years and served however he was needed. He truly loved the Lord and his church family.
Don loved the game of golf and always said it kept a man humble. He was a long-time member of Centennial Golf Course, where he spent many, many happy days with his other family, his long-time golfing buddies.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty McKenrick, parents-in-law, Don and LaRue Jones, son, John McKenrick, brother-in-law Richard Greter, and sister-in-law Donna Trank.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa, son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Elizabeth, daughter Donna Lavezzare, son Donnie McKenrick, grandson John Cress, granddaughter Mikayla McCombs, brothers Ron and Mike McKenrick, sister and brother in-laws, Linda Greter, Michael Trank, Gary and Claudette Jones, Larry and Gayle Jones, nieces and nephews Lisa and Tim Greter-Garner, Kellie and Steve Cochran, Geri and Terry Hopper, Allison and Daniel Morgan, Julie and Kevin Bradford, many great-nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends.
Although our hearts are broken, we know he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, what more could we want for him??
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Don's family has decided to have his celebration of life at a later date that will allow his family and many friends the opportunity to attend. An announcement will be made closer to that date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 1st Cumberland Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.