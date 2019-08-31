|
Donald "Donny" Glenn Tyler
Maryville - Donald "Donny" Glenn Tyler of Maryville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Donny was born August 30, 1957 and was the co-owner of Tyler Brothers Farm Equipment of 39 years, along with his brother, Darrell K. Tyler. He was preceded in death by: his Father, Glenn Tyler; Grandparents, Sam Tyler, Bertha Hodge Tyler, Jim and Nellie Ward. Survived by: his Wife of 34 years, Stephanie Tyler; Son, Dusty Tyler; Mother, Zora Nell Tyler; Brother, Darrell K. Tyler and wife, Tina Tyler; Nieces, Alison Adam and Husband, Kirk Adam, Kayla Tillie, Kendyl Tillie, Elizabeth Tatum, Letha Stephens and Husband, Devin Stephens; Nephew, Aaron Tyler; His love and joy, Great-nephews and nieces, Michael Adam, Conner and Kensi Davidson. He graduated from Friendsville High School in 1975 and received his American Farm Degree in 1976. He also graduated from Missouri Auction School and began his auctioneer career in 1977. Donny enjoyed all his friends and his weekly visits. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and loved his southern gospel music. Special thanks to all his friends through all his sickness. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in honor of Donny Tyler to the serving East Tennessee,5923 Kingston Pike #130, Knoxville, TN 37919. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM with Rev. Charles Huskey, Rev. Bill Dixon, and Rev. Allen Tyler officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019