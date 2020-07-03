1/1
Donald Goodman
Donald Goodman

Knoxville - Donald Dean Goodman - age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday,

July 2, 2020 at NHC of Knoxville.

He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and retired from University of Tennessee Warehousing and Food City North Broadway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Phoebe Goodman; and brother, Roy Lee Goodman.

Survivors: wife of 54 years July 1, 2020, Barbara Clark Goodman of Knoxville.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at

Oakwood Baptist Church in Knoxville where he served as Deacon and sang in the Chancel Choir for many years. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with reverend Dr. Neil Gant officiating. Music will be provided by Laura Harmon, Karen Mills, Steve Redwine, and Josh Sumter.

A short committal service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rankin Chapel Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Pallbearers: David Watson, Issac Hounschell, Derrick Human, Stewart Human, Nelson Allen, and Keith Allen. Honorary Pallbearers: W. A. Clark, Josh Cable, Merley Tilson, Ray Collins, and members of the Character Builders Sunday School Class and Deacons of Oakwood Baptist.

Thanks to the staff of NHC Healthcare on Emerald Avenue in Knoxville for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church in Knoxville, or Rankin Chapel Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee.

Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway, is serving the family of Mr. Goodman.

Mr. Goodman's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oakwood Baptist Church
JUL
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Oakwood Baptist Church
JUL
7
Interment
Rankin Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
JUL
7
Committal
02:00 PM
Rankin Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
