Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
West Park Baptist Church
8833 Middlebrook Pike
View Map
1934 - 2019
Donald Ham Obituary
Donald Ham

Knoxville - Donald E. Ham, age 85, was born in Pulaski County, KY on 18 September 1934. He passed away on 2 October 2019 at NHC Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, Farragut.

Don is survived by his wife, Dolores Ramsey Ham, Knoxville; children, Michael (Joannie) Ham of Farragut; Kenneth (Joy) Ham of Richland, WA; six grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to West Park Baptist Church, Community Care or Cedarbrook project.

Services will be held at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, on Saturday, October 5th, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in the Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN.

Stevens Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ham's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
