Donald (Don) Hurd
Powell - Donald (Don) E. Hurd, age 83, of Powell, TN formerly of Rogersville, TN passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Don worked as a tool and die machinist for most of his career. He loved NASCAR and drag racing. He loved and was so very proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hurd; mother Beulah Hurd and father Ralph Hurd. He is survived by his son Mark DeBord and wife Sheri; daughter Lisa DeBord; grandchildren Taylor Walker, Hannah Tipton, Lauren DeBord, Logan Gencay, Jake DeBord; great-grandchildren Teagan, Charlie, Jack, Camden and Embry; sisters Marilyn Cockreham and husband Danny, and Brenda Greer; nieces Lisa Cockreham Lemons and Leslie Freeman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Richard Jennings officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.