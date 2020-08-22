1/
Donald (Don) Hurd
Donald (Don) Hurd

Powell - Donald (Don) E. Hurd, age 83, of Powell, TN formerly of Rogersville, TN passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Don worked as a tool and die machinist for most of his career. He loved NASCAR and drag racing. He loved and was so very proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hurd; mother Beulah Hurd and father Ralph Hurd. He is survived by his son Mark DeBord and wife Sheri; daughter Lisa DeBord; grandchildren Taylor Walker, Hannah Tipton, Lauren DeBord, Logan Gencay, Jake DeBord; great-grandchildren Teagan, Charlie, Jack, Camden and Embry; sisters Marilyn Cockreham and husband Danny, and Brenda Greer; nieces Lisa Cockreham Lemons and Leslie Freeman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Richard Jennings officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
AUG
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
