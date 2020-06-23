Donald Hurst
Luttrell - Donald Alvin Hurst, Sr. - age 81 of Luttrell passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Preceded in death by parents, Alcy and Edith Hurst; siblings, James Hurst, Judy Walker, Bob Hurst, Louise Robinson, Betty Madgett, Alcy J. Hurst, Jr., and Alice Hall. Survived by wife of 62 years, Ellen Hurst; sons, Donald Alvin Hurst, Jr., Wayne (Laura) Hurst, and Jeff (Hannah) Hurst; daughter, Wanda Hurst; grandchildren, J.J. Hurst, Wesley Hurst, Natalie Hurst, Dusty Hurst, Destiny Hurst, Brianna Hurst, Jeremiah Williams, Brittany Hurst, Wayne Hurst Jr., and Amanda Hurst; great grandchildren, Madeline Hurst, Madison Hurst, Anna Hurst, Amelia Hurst, Audrey Hurst, Devin Hurst, Elena Yates, Susan Deford, Amber Hurst, Emma and Ethan; great great granddaughter, Paisley Deford. Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Neal officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Luttrell - Donald Alvin Hurst, Sr. - age 81 of Luttrell passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Preceded in death by parents, Alcy and Edith Hurst; siblings, James Hurst, Judy Walker, Bob Hurst, Louise Robinson, Betty Madgett, Alcy J. Hurst, Jr., and Alice Hall. Survived by wife of 62 years, Ellen Hurst; sons, Donald Alvin Hurst, Jr., Wayne (Laura) Hurst, and Jeff (Hannah) Hurst; daughter, Wanda Hurst; grandchildren, J.J. Hurst, Wesley Hurst, Natalie Hurst, Dusty Hurst, Destiny Hurst, Brianna Hurst, Jeremiah Williams, Brittany Hurst, Wayne Hurst Jr., and Amanda Hurst; great grandchildren, Madeline Hurst, Madison Hurst, Anna Hurst, Amelia Hurst, Audrey Hurst, Devin Hurst, Elena Yates, Susan Deford, Amber Hurst, Emma and Ethan; great great granddaughter, Paisley Deford. Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Neal officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.