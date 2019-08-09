Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Cox View Cemetery
W. Emory Rd.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Knoxville - Donald Jackie Moore age 76, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked at U.T. in campus security, and Magnolia Meat Company before starting his own company, Cherokee Janitorial Services. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Moore, uncle Jack Moore, and sister Carol Daniels. He is survived by his wife Barbara Faye Moore, sons: Donnie Moore, and Sean Moore (Kristy); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday August 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 4:00 pm funeral service. Family and friends will meet Sunday August 11, 2019 at 2:45 pm at Cox View Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
