Donald Jackson
Knoxville - Donald Lindsay Jackson - age 88, died on Sunday, June 16 2019. Don was born in Maryville, TN March 21, 1931 to Luther and Willie Mae Isham Jackson. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. Don was a graduate of the McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN and Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Tennessee. Don was initiated into Phi Delta Theta in 1951 and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Golden Legion. Don was a veteran of the US Army where he served in the Intelligence Corp. He is survived by his wife Carol Jackson; daughters Lindsay Jackson and Mebbie Jackson; son Peter Jackson; step sons, David (Margaret) Butler and Andy(Tina) Butler, grandchildren, Bailey Ewan, Alexa Ewan, Beckett Jackson, Shane Butler, George Butler, Patrick Butler, and Madison Butler. Service times to be announced in next edition. Memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville TN 37919 Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 17 to June 18, 2019