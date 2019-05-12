|
Donald Joseph Spaeth
Tellico Village Loudon, TN
Donald Joseph Spaeth, age 83 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away May 09, 2019.
Don was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. He graduated from the College of Holy Cross in 1957. Don's career in insurance took him and Jeanne and their family to several locations in the US. In 1995, he and Jeanne retired to Tellico Village. Don was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed boating, tennis, gardening and the view from his deck at home.
Preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law. Douglas Northrup.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Jeanne Spaeth; children Susan Northrup, Nancy Forness (Bob), Thomas Spaeth; grandchildren Christopher Northrup, Lindsey (Sara) Hamed, Allison Forness and Brooke Spaeth.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10- 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Don Spaeth. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019