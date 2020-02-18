|
|
Donald K. (Don) Rhyne, Sr., age 85, of South Knoxville born May 6, 1934 departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Don served in the US Army, stationed in Japan 1955-1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pearl Rhyne. Daughter, Shirley Ann Rhyne. Sister, Barbara Hubbard and Son-in-law, Larry Greenlee. He is survived by: Loving wife of 61 years: Shirley Clure Rhyne. Son: Donald K. "Kenny" Rhyne Jr. (Susan). Daughters: Pam Clark (Norman), Robin Greenlee. Grandsons: Jacob Rhyne and Logan Clark (Bailey)
Granddaughters: Andera Greenlee, Tamera Bowman (Josh), and Elyse Rhyne. Great-grandsons: Zeth and Zayden Bowman, . Great-granddaughter: Willow Clark. Funeral service 7 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Dana Fachman officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Friday at Bethel Cemetery, Townsend, TN. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) Online condolences may be made at
www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020