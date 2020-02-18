Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Townsend, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rhyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. (Don) Rhyne Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald K. (Don) Rhyne Sr. Obituary
Donald K. (Don) Rhyne, Sr., age 85, of South Knoxville born May 6, 1934 departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Don served in the US Army, stationed in Japan 1955-1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pearl Rhyne. Daughter, Shirley Ann Rhyne. Sister, Barbara Hubbard and Son-in-law, Larry Greenlee. He is survived by: Loving wife of 61 years: Shirley Clure Rhyne. Son: Donald K. "Kenny" Rhyne Jr. (Susan). Daughters: Pam Clark (Norman), Robin Greenlee. Grandsons: Jacob Rhyne and Logan Clark (Bailey)

Granddaughters: Andera Greenlee, Tamera Bowman (Josh), and Elyse Rhyne. Great-grandsons: Zeth and Zayden Bowman, . Great-granddaughter: Willow Clark. Funeral service 7 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Dana Fachman officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Friday at Bethel Cemetery, Townsend, TN. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) Online condolences may be made at

www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -