Donald K. WatsonJefferson City - Donald K. Watson, age 77, of Jefferson City, TN went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. He was an active member of Manley Baptist Church, a founding member of the Morning Morristown Rotary Club, and was the owner of Morristown Ford for many years. He was also an active supporter of the Youth Emergency Shelter and Kingswood School, an avid golfer, and was a Healthstar Philanthropic honoree. His grandchildren were the joy of this life. Preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Sadie Watson; brother, Curtis Watson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eugene and Jean Smith; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene Scarlett, Faye and Ernest Hickle. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith Watson; daughter, Kris Newvine (Scott); son, Chris Hickle (Miranda); grandchildren, Matthew Newvine, Ava, Ellie and Jake Hickle; sister, Rena Manis (Joe); brother, David Watson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Teresa and Wesley Giles; several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to UT Hospice and the Prayer and Accountability group from Manley Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manley Baptist Church Building Fund, 3603 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Manley Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Tony Buchanan officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892