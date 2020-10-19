1/1
Donald Keith Hodnett
Donald Keith Hodnett

Sevierville - Donald Keith Hodnett, age 49, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center from injuries sustained during a car accident. Donald was born Sept. 9, 1971, in Winter Haven, Florida, and graduated from Winter Haven High School. He later attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. During the following years, Donald worked for children's homes in East Tennessee and North Carolina. He was most recently a proud employee of Three Bears General Store, where he delighted in his culinary innovations as a fudge maker and was fiercely loyal to the DeLozier family and his many co-workers, including his son who was apprenticing under him. Donald's love for his work was only eclipsed by his love for family and friends. He never failed to help them all whether it was loaning out his car, repairing their cars and homes, or supporting them with his empathetic, quiet understanding, shared in his characteristic soft-spoken way. Donald relished his time with loved ones, which included making trips to the shooting range, playing friendly pranks, sharing jokes and stories, singing karaoke of his favorite country and '80s rock songs, talking about cars and motorcycles, and visiting animal sanctuaries with his beloved wife. Survivors include wife, Kristie; children, Haley and Cody; parents, Bill and Dawna Hahn; siblings, Eddie Hodnett and Lynne Hahn; numerous nieces and nephews; and a cat family that he loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday October 22, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, and a funeral service will follow. The family and friends will meet at 12:15 pm Friday October 23, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel and travel in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 1:00 pm interment service. Friends and family can also meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 1:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or Young Williams Animal Center. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
