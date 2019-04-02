Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Donald Kenneth Wampler

Donald Kenneth Wampler Obituary
Donald Kenneth Wampler

Knoxville, TN

Donald Kenneth Wampler - 77, of Knoxville, TN, moved to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruby Wampler; son, Randy (Kim) Wampler; granddaughter, Cindy (Seth) Brooks; grandson Josh Wampler and fiance Sofia; great grandchildren, Steffan and Amelia and soon to be Cooper Kenneth expected to arrive in August. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (Rhonda) Wampler; sisters, Faye Elliot, Ann (Bill) Heaberlin; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:00 PM at Mount Harmony Baptist Church with a service to follow at 7 PM officiated by Rev. Bruce Martin and Rev. Scott Price. The family and friends will gather on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM for graveside services with military honors at East TN Veteran's Cemetery- John Sevier. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 6500 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914 or FWB Family Ministries, 90 Stanley Lane, Greenville, TN 37743. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
