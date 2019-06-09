|
|
Donald Kleinfelter
Knoxville - Dr. Donald C. Kleinfelter, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the age of 84.
Don was born on October 15, 1934, and raised in Middletown, PA. He was the youngest of three sons of Helen and Ricker Kleinfelter. Don graduated from Gettysburg College where he was Phi Beta Kappa and subsequently received his PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University.
Don taught General and Organic Chemistry at the University of Tennessee for 38 years, including 24 years as part of an innovative program in which he taught via closed circuit TV, where he often used his humor and short sketches to hold students' interest. His excellence in teaching was recognized by the University community when he was presented with the UT Alumni Teaching Award in 1981. Don's value as a mentor to graduate students was summed up by one student who thanked him in the introduction to his dissertation, noting that Don "was always there when needed. He has expertly led many through the tangled, despairing labyrinth that is known as research, with a cheerful countenance and a reliant confidence that never fails to bolster one's own self-confidence." Don was a co-author of the Harper & Row textbook General College Chemistry (with Charles W. Keenan and Jesse Wood).
In addition to teaching, writing, and research, Don was an avid runner, youth sports coach, lover of puns, and fan of Lady Vols basketball. In his later years, Don took great pride in helping to maintain the grounds of Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, where he and his family have attended for 45 years. He also was an active student mentor for several years at Mt. Olive Elementary School.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynn (née Powell); children, Kevin (Susan), David (Janet), Kate, and Rick; and four grandchildren, Ben, Emily, Schuler, and Walker. He is also survived by his beloved brother, Dale of Gault, California; and was preceded in death by his brother, Jim of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by three nieces, Jane, Donna, and Becky; and three nephews, Bob, John, and Eric.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, 3805 Maloney Road in Knoxville. In recognition of Don's favorite food - ice cream - and one of his favorite activities - talking with friends - an ice cream social will be held in the Lake Hills Church fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial donations in memory of Don can be made to the Lake Hills Presbyterian Church property committee, or to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org). Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 9 to June 12, 2019