Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Galilee Baptist Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Johnson Obituary
Donald L. Johnson

Knoxville, TN

Donald L. Johnson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 72.

This loving, full of laugher, always on the go, hardworking and faith-filled man left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be extremely missed by his children, Kristi Greene and her husband, Eddie, Thomas Johnson and his wife, Mary Anne, and Lora Coffey and her husband, Don; grandchildren, Eddie Greene, Jr., Dusty Greene, Addie Greene, Ruthie Johnson, Lillie Johnson and Garrett Coffey, and great grandchild, Norris Greene. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Norma J. Johnson; parents, Ruth Hoskins and Helbert Johnson, and brother, Stanford Craig Johnson.

Don enjoyed food, music, hunting and farming. He treasured time with his friends and was always up for a trip to Cades Cove.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Don's Life at Galilee Baptist Church, Knoxville, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00p.m. The family will welcome friends following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Don's memory to Galilee Baptist Church, (865) 573-0333, 8622 Pickens Gap Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now