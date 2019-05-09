|
Donald L. Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Donald L. Johnson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 72.
This loving, full of laugher, always on the go, hardworking and faith-filled man left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be extremely missed by his children, Kristi Greene and her husband, Eddie, Thomas Johnson and his wife, Mary Anne, and Lora Coffey and her husband, Don; grandchildren, Eddie Greene, Jr., Dusty Greene, Addie Greene, Ruthie Johnson, Lillie Johnson and Garrett Coffey, and great grandchild, Norris Greene. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Norma J. Johnson; parents, Ruth Hoskins and Helbert Johnson, and brother, Stanford Craig Johnson.
Don enjoyed food, music, hunting and farming. He treasured time with his friends and was always up for a trip to Cades Cove.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Don's Life at Galilee Baptist Church, Knoxville, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00p.m. The family will welcome friends following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Don's memory to Galilee Baptist Church, (865) 573-0333, 8622 Pickens Gap Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2019