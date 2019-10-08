|
Newport - DONALD L. WILLIAMSON (Coffee Man), age 68, of Newport, TN, the youngest child of ten of Robert and Hazel Williamson of the Reidtown community, began his walk across heaven on Monday, October 07, 2019. He was the owner and operator of English Mountain Coffee Service. He is survived by his wife, Betty F. Williamson; stepsons, Vic and Todd Shrader; stepdaughter, Cindy N. Butler; granddaughters, Ashlie Shrader Brodey and Savannah Butler; and great grandson, August Lee Bradley; brother, Jack Williamson and sister, Carolyn Snapp; several special nieces and nephews, Toddy and Tyson Cooper, Lee McClanahan, Steve Balch, Yvonne Hartsell, Peachie Cody, Janice Barnes, and many special friends that were always there for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hazel Williamson; brothers, Robert Jr., Conrad (Bud) Williamson; sisters, Marjorie Balch Thornton, Frances Cooper, Barbara Heatherly, Joyce Brooks, and baby sister, Ruth. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, 7:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Cheetham and Rev. John Clark officiating. Interment graveside services will be Wednesday, 1:00pm at Grants Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE www.farrarfuneralhome.com
