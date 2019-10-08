Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Grants Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Williamson Obituary
Donald L. Williamson

Newport - DONALD L. WILLIAMSON (Coffee Man), age 68, of Newport, TN, the youngest child of ten of Robert and Hazel Williamson of the Reidtown community, began his walk across heaven on Monday, October 07, 2019. He was the owner and operator of English Mountain Coffee Service. He is survived by his wife, Betty F. Williamson; stepsons, Vic and Todd Shrader; stepdaughter, Cindy N. Butler; granddaughters, Ashlie Shrader Brodey and Savannah Butler; and great grandson, August Lee Bradley; brother, Jack Williamson and sister, Carolyn Snapp; several special nieces and nephews, Toddy and Tyson Cooper, Lee McClanahan, Steve Balch, Yvonne Hartsell, Peachie Cody, Janice Barnes, and many special friends that were always there for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hazel Williamson; brothers, Robert Jr., Conrad (Bud) Williamson; sisters, Marjorie Balch Thornton, Frances Cooper, Barbara Heatherly, Joyce Brooks, and baby sister, Ruth. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, 7:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Cheetham and Rev. John Clark officiating. Interment graveside services will be Wednesday, 1:00pm at Grants Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now