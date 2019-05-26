|
|
Donald Larson
Maryville, TN
Donald Larson 87 went to be with the Lord the evening of May 22 with family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen; sons, Jeffrey (Vicki) of Heartland, MI, Eric (Melinda) of Seymour, TN; six grandchildren, Joshua, Nick, Hannah, Cara, Dawson, and Eli; and six great-grandchildren. He has one surviving sister, Nancy Watson of St. Petersburg, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don spent 4 years in the USAF and 3 years in the US Army reserves. He spent 25 years working in the family corporation in St. Petersburg and 18 plus years at the University of TN Knoxville. The job he loved the very most was driving tractor trailers after his military service. This job was cut short when he was diagnosed at 28 with type 1 diabetes. "He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith." A memorial service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and will be announced later. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000,
www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019