Donald Lawson Pirkle
Knoxville - Donald Lawson Pirkle left for his next adventure on May 7th 2020. He was a man who knew a little about a lot and a lot about heating and air. Don was married to Shirley Ray Finley Pirkle, had seven children, eleven grand and great grandchildren, and a much loved little dog called Poppy.
Don graduated from Bradley County High School in 1957 and attended UT Knoxville and Palm Beach Jr. College. Before founding A A Air Company in 1973, he worked as an orderly at UT hospital, a machinist and sheet metal worker for Pratt Whitney (rocket parts and the C-5 airplane), and as a building trades educator at Doyle High School in Knox County.
Don grew up in and around Chattanooga, Cleveland, Tennessee, and North Georgia. His parents were Cecil Pirkle(d) and Francis Black Pirkle(d). He had six siblings, Vernon Mason (d), Patricia Pirkle Bunting (d), Victor Weston (d), Marlene Pirkle Montalbano and Doug Pirkle. He shared an especially close bond with sister Mildred Mason Daniel.
Don and Shirley had their first date on Valentines Day 1958. They were married on June 23 of that same year. At 19, Don instantly became father to Anthony Wayne Pirkle (d, Wanda Pirkle), Shirley's son from a previous marriage. Over the course of the next twenty years the family expanded to include Donna Kimble (David Kimble), Cissy Pirkle, Alexander Pirkle(d), Sarah Pirkle (Jeff Barbra), Andrew Pirkle (Nita Dunn), Tracy Pirkle (Greg Swift). Because Don and Shirley had so much love to share, the family opened arms to include Lisa Williams and Rob Williams. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Casey (Walker), Erin (Jeff), Kaine (Brooke), Cooper (Brittany), Owen, Cinna, Nadia, Maxwell, Cecilia, Adriana and Finley.
Don was a persistent and hard working man with a wicked sense of humor. He left us with so many good memories and stories. Like the time he sat on the porch holding a shotgun, waiting for Santa. Or the time he was being inducted to the Order of Siam, Ohwa-TaGoo-Siam. Climbing Lookup Mountain, poaching watermelons in Florida, winning the family vacation "trailer" on Cherokee Lake in a poker game, water skiing at an advanced age, trading out HVAC work for fancy dinners with his family, his love of travel, and his intellectual curiosity. Most importantly, never letting fear hinder his dreams and expecting the same from all of us. He was a friend to all, an enemy to none and deeply loved by his family. Rest in peace Donald Lawson Pirkle, 8-26-1939 to 5-7-2020, amazing father and husband. We will be holding a Pop-A-Palooza once the quarantine is lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PK Hope is Alive Parkinson's Support Group, [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020