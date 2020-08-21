1/1
Dr. Donald Lee Derrickson Sr.
Dr. Donald Lee Derrickson Sr., departed this life, August 19, 2020, in Knoxville, TN; the fourth child of ten children born, January 25, 1929 to Rev. Curry and Hattie Mae Derrickson in Nashville, TN.

Minister Derrickson was joined in Holy Matrimony August 30, 1954 to Velma Ree Ferrell; the Derricksons were blessed with five children. In 1982, the Lord called Sister Velma Derrickson home. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Sister Ruth Davis in May,1984

Dr. Derrickson was the Pastor of Greater First COGIC (formerly of Rock Temple) for 50 years.

Preceded in death by, parents, seven brothers and sisters and two children, Calvin and Stacey Derrickson.

Survivors; devoted wife, Ruth McClellan Davis; children: Donald L Derrickson, Jr. San Diego, Rev. Kenneth (Tonita) Derrickson, Memphis, Debra Derrickson, Nashville, Rev. Harold Davis, Knoxville, Jacqueline (James) Moden, Memphis, Dr. Karolin Davis, Memphis, Beverly Davis, Memphis; grandsons: Airman Brandon (Sabrina) Germany, Airman Kevin (Jinnal) Derrickson, Florida; great grandchildren, Jaedyon and Jadaya (Germany) and Jiahn (FL); brothers, Harold and Leroy Derrickson, Nashville, special nephew, Marcus Derrickson; other nieces, nephews, friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Elder Willie J. Bonner, Eulogist.

Interment 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
