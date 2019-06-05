|
|
Donald "Donnie" Lee Kitts, Jr., age 52 of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ Sunday, June 2, 2019. He attended LaFollette Church of God. Donnie was a loving brother, uncle, and son that enjoyed traveling, loved Tennessee Volunteers and Chicago Cubs. He was chairman of the LaFollette Beautification Board since 2003. It was his passion to help beautify his home tome of LaFollette.
He is preceded in death by mother Wilma Jean (Rutherford) Kitts, sister Donna Faye Kitts, grandparents James Everette and Myrtle (Roberts) Rutherford,
Albert Jess and Mary Elizabeth (Ayers) Kitts.
He is survived by father Donald Lee Kitts, Sr. of LaFollette, 2 sisters Janet Leigh Kitts and Lisa Renee Asbury, both of LaFollette, 2 nieces Ashleigh Asbury of Nashville, Brooke McDonald & husband Will of Livingston, special friend Phillip Easterly, 1 great niece Audrey McDonald, 1 great nephew Jack McDonald.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday, May 6 at Fincastle Church of God followed by funeral service at 7 PM with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Friends and family will meet 12:30 PM Friday, May 7, 2019 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for 1 PM interment.
Donnie's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
The family has entrusted the care of Donald Lee Kitts to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where families matter most"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019