Donald McMahan (Daddaw)
Knoxville - Donald McMahan (Daddaw), 79, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Evansville. He was born February 11, 1940, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Charlie and Sarah (Lee) McMahan.
Don worked as a printer and retired from Mutual Graphics. He loved fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda McMahan; daughters, Angela Gorman and Lori (Javan) Anderson; grandchildren, Nicole, William, Addie (James), Logan, Mackenzee, Danielle Parton, and Justin Rice; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Steve McMahan; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; and beloved pet dog, Bear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy.
Visitation will be held at New Beginning Baptist Church 11218 Yarnell Rd. 37932, in Knoxville, TN, on Monday June 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 8:00 p.m., with Reverend David Knight officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Another Chance for Animals, 2808 N. First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 10, 2019