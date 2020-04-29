Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Donald "Donnie" Munsey Obituary
Donald "Donnie" Munsey

Washburn - Donald "Donnie" Munsey-age 54 of Washburn, born April 19, 1966 passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center to be with his Heavenly Father. He was a member of Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death parents, Luther and Lois Munsey; sisters, Sandra Munsey McGinnis, Linda Hefner, Patsy Munsey Singleton; nephew, Matt Munsey; brother-in-law, Charles Bailey.

Survivors: sister, Judy Bailey, Sharon (Buster) Bailey, Debbie (Eillis) Carpenter, Brenda (Ron) Singleton, Gail Beason; brothers, Bobby Munsey, Jackie (Pam) Munsey. Several nieces and nephews.

The body will lie in state 11 A.M. till 1 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Dutch Valley Baptist Church, then proceeding to Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn for a 2 P.M. graveside service, Rev. Jimmy Frye, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Jessica Beason and Addisyn Bailey. Pallbearers: Joe Bailey, Stacy Bailey, Clayton Bailey, Jason Stallings, Kevin Merritt, Steve Bailey. Honorary Pallbearers: Buster Bailey, Ronnie Munsey, Ron Singleton, Lance Bailey, J. F. Munsey, Donnie Ray Singleton, Marty Hefner, Preston Logsdon, Eric Logsdon. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
