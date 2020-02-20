|
Donald "Bill" Newman
Donald "Bill" Newman died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 89.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; son, Jerry; brothers, Quinice and Lyman; and sister, Cleo. He is survived by brothers, S.G. "Dode" Newman; David Newman; Charles "Earl" Newman; Carroll Newman; sister, Helen Carey; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy Huskey; Carolyn and Larris Gann; Sandra and Doug Bales; Christy and Jonathan Snapp; daughter-in-law, Jamie Satterfield Newman; grandchildren and spouses, Bryan Atchley; Lori Beth James-Sandefur; Ashley and Ben Hess; Sarah and Andrew Huskey; Megan Newman; Elijah Newman; Cassie and Zack Cate; Tyler Chesteen and fiancée Tiffany Ball; Kelsey and Patrick Trentham; great-grandchildren, Bryan Steven Atchley; Chelsey James; great-great granddaughter, Aubrey James.
Mr. Newman was born July 3, 1930, in Gatlinburg in the Sugarlands area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and later settled with his family on Jayell Road in Sevierville. He attended Middle Creek School. He was 16 years old when he and his twin brother got their first job at Gatlinburg's historic Greystone Lodge. At the age of 21, the twins and a third Newman brother opened a taxi cab business in downtown Sevierville - Newman's Taxi. Mr. Newman and his twin brother later built their own cab stand on High Street next door to the home Mr. Newman also built for his family. The Newman brothers served Sevier County as taxi drivers for more than 50 years. Mr. Newman met his future bride at the Sevier County Fair. The two wed on Aug. 27, 1949.
Mr. Newman loved God, family and people. A Christian, he joined First United Methodist Church in Sevierville as a member in 1965 but was also a regular visitor at churches throughout the area. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, his neighbors on High Street and the many friends who stopped by his home for regular visits. It was a special treat for Mr. Newman to visit with the ladies at Food City in Sevierville who always made him laugh and feel welcome. Mr. Newman even loved strangers, often sitting outside his home and waving and smiling at people who drove by, and petting his cat, Babe. He always had a smile for those who were sad; a heart for the lonely and unloved; a hand for those in need; and a testimony for those who were lost.
The Newman family invites everyone to attend a celebration of Mr. Newman's life Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 214 Cedar Street in Sevierville. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., with a service to follow. Interment will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1765 Ridge Road in Pigeon Forge.
In lieu of flowers, the Newman family would like to honor Mr. Newman's faith through donations to Gideons International either by phone at 1-866-382-4253 or by mail at P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251.
Arrangements are being handled by Rawlings Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020