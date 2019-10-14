|
Donald P. Couch
Hixson - Donald P. Couch, 79, of Hixson Tennessee passed away on October 7, 2019.
Attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville and graduated from Coopers Business College. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army and was in the Airborne Infantry. Served in Vietnam 1967-1968. He was honorably discharged as, Captain, US Infantry 1972. Served in the Credit Union movement from 1972-2005. Had a passion for the game of golf and loved to watch his grandsons play sports.
Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Linda Ogle Couch; brothers Clarence E. Couch of Sevierville and William T. Smith of Knoxville.
Survivors include son David L. Couch and wife Teresa Stewart Couch of Soddy Daisy, son Kelly P. Couch of Hixson; grandsons Aaron Couch of Soddy Daisy, Tyler Wright and wife Claire Cobb Wright of Atlanta; brother Ted Smith of Powell; brother in-law Al Ogle and wife Evelyn of Knoxville; sister in-law Wanda Ogle Cox of Mosheim; several nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest alongside Linda, his loving wife of 49 years, in the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Full Military Honors, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T.
Anyone wishing, in lieu of flowers, is encouraged to give generously to their .
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019